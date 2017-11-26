Transcript for Ninth-grader in custody is person of interest in grandmother's death

Next to the ninth-grader in custody tonight. A person of interest in the likely death of his grandmother. The teenager driving her car all the way from Florida to the Canadian border before he was captured. Here's Ron Claiborne. Reporter: Tonight, the mystery of what happened to this Florida grandmother. Her 15-year-old grandson now behind bars in a New York juvenile detention center, being called a person of interest in her likely murder. He is a person of interest because we need to talk to him about what may have happened in the house. Reporter: Logan Mott being held on auto theft charges. A body, police say, matching the description of his grandmother, 53-year-old Kristina French, was found buried in a shallow grave outside of her Jacksonville home last Wednesday. Her house ransacked, weapons missing, along with Mott. It would be highly unlikely to see a ninth-grade, 15-year-old boy with no criminal history commit a crime of this nature. Reporter: Mott, who had a learner's driving permit, was found after three days, allegedly driving his grandmother's 2015 dodge dart all the way from Jacksonville. The car spotted in Pennsylvania before the ninth-grader was detained Friday on a bridge between New York state and Canada. Logan's mother, Carrie, who has not spoken to her son since his arrest, defending him. He never said a bad word to anybody. So, it's just baffling. Reporter: Authorities awaiting an autopsy to see if it is indeed the grandmother. And if so, the cause of death. Tom? Ron, thank you. Now to what police are calling an apparent road rage

