Transcript for North Korea accusing U.S. of an act of war on the new sanctions

We had dipped Yung Chang were the Olympics may be over but questions about a diplomatic breakthrough are not. Moments after Kim Jung underscore under a new round of US sanctions as quote an act of war. Evoke a trump seen attending the closing ceremonies seam between the president of South Korea and North Korea's head of intelligence. ABC's Mac government. Reports tonight from South Korea. Amid the pomp and pageantry of the closing ceremonies. A dizzying array of diplomatic signals from North Korea. Just moments after he bunker trump took her seat barely an arm's length away from North Korea's powerful spy chief in that for hat. North Korea's leader Kim jungle and labeling the tough new US sanctions against the north. In active war. No sanctions which the administration calls the toughest yet. Include the possibility of eight US naval blockade of North Korea bring to continue a campaign of maximum. Pressure but just minutes later with those dancers and lights still dazzling the crowd. He surprise diplomatic twist. North Korea saying its delegation would be willing to meet with the US delegation. It would have been the highest level talks in nearly a decade so far that hasn't happened he bunker trump is sick to leave the region overnight. Is there anything to talk about that would there be any. Until we see so in this business that denuclearization. Of the peninsula and there's really not a lot of press talk about more than a conversation would change. Dramatic action. John there's been more intrigued at bees games officials here believe that Russian cyber spies have packed. Hundreds of Olympics related computers making it look like the north Koreans did it now analysts here tell us that this could be paid back over Russia being. Banned from these games over doping. Come hacking you get the Olympics.

