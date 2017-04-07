Transcript for North Korea launches first successful intercontinental ballistic missile test

day with a new provocation from North Korea. What could be the most dangerous yet. A new missile launch being called a breakthrough. A successful test of an intercontinental ballistic missile possibly capable of reaching Alaska. The statements celebrating the launch, promising to root out what they see as the U.S. Threat. The president responding with an unusual tweet, calling out north Korea's dictator and then their neighbors to take action. ABC's David Kerley starts off at the white house. Reporter: U.S. Officials confirm tonight this launch appears to be a major breakthrough. A north Korean two-stage intercontinental ballistic missile. Supervising it all, Kim Jong-un. It's a missile that could potentially reach the U.S. Kim, his military leaders and scientists all celebrating. A success, declared a news radar. North Koreans applauding the news. The missile reached 1,700 miles high, landing in the water 577 miles east to the sea of Japan, angering the Japanese. Experts say such a missile might be able to reach Alaska. The military calling this, the quote, final step in creating a confident and powerful nuclear state that can strike anywhere on Earth. That possibility, that escalation, coming just days after president trump, word of a nuclear warhead on this type of missile, put North Korea on notice. The era of strategic patience with the north Korean regime has failed. Many years, and it has failed. And frankly, that patience is over. Reporter: Reaction today came in a new tweet, quote, does this guy have anything better to do with his life? Hard to believe that South Korea and Japan will put up with this much longer. Perhaps China will put a heavy move on North Korea and end this nonsense once and for all. But just two weeks ago, Mr. Trump had appeared to have given up on China. Quote, while I greatly appreciate the empts, it has not worked out. At least I know China tried. With no policy announced, the national security adviser making it clear, they will not be allowed to threaten the united States with nuclear weapons. And to prepare a range of options, including a military option, which nobody wants to take. The pressure mounting on north kree yarks and word just in that the trump administration is requesting an emergency meeting at the U.N. To address the north Korean threat? Reporter: With the security council, they would like to see that meeting held tomorrow, Tom. The U.S. Ambassador to the U.N. Tweeted today she has been in meetings all day talking about this launch, Tom.

