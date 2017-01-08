North Korea's dangerous missile landing

More
The country's ballistic missile flew higher and farther than any other missile tests, and landed where a commercial airliner had passed by just minutes before.
1:53 | 08/01/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for North Korea's dangerous missile landing

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48978724,"title":"North Korea's dangerous missile landing","duration":"1:53","description":"The country's ballistic missile flew higher and farther than any other missile tests, and landed where a commercial airliner had passed by just minutes before.","url":"/WNT/video/north-koreas-dangerous-missile-landing-48978724","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.