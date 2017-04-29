Transcript for North Korea's latest failed missile launch attempt

with North Korea, that country's new failure to launch a missile. Successfully. The latest in the series in failed attempts on full display in parades but falling short on fire power as the "Uss Carl Vinson" moves north for possibly the next move. Tensions running high throughout the region with trouble brewing between South Korea and the U.S. Bob woodruff is in Seoul explains. Reporter: Tonight president trump responding to north Korea's missile attempt. This was not a big missile. This was not a nuclear test which he was expected to do three days ago. We'll see what happens. Reporter: A U.S. Official confirms the missile never made it out of North Korea breaking up minutes after it took off. But the missile is thought to be a new type of mobile launched weapon like this one seen at a military parade. A potential threat to ships like the uss Vinson which today entered the sea of Japan. This missile was not intended to launch nuclear weapons. It was intended to attack U.S. Aircraft carriers. Reporter: Here in South Korea a muted reaction. People don't seem to be worried about North Korea but the next president. Reporter: The focus on Seoul is on politics, campaigns to win the presidential election ten days from now and also on president trump who is suggesting that South Korea should foot the bill for the U.S. Missile defense system that arrived in south Korea this week. Protesters greeting it. As it arrived. It's a billion dollar system. Phenomenal. The most incredible equipment we have ever seen. We're going to protect that and they should pay for that and they understand that. Reporter: Here are the words in the South Korea newspaper headlines describing the reaction as bewildered, puzzled, shocked, betrayed and describing president trump as incomprehensible.

