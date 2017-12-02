Transcript for Northeast winter storm gains momentum with nearly 50 million people in its path

Good evening. Thanks for joining us on this Sunday. I'm Tom llamas. We begin with a dangerous storm taking aim at the northeast right now. With millions in its path. This is the scene in Boston, as the system intensifies with weather alerts as we come on the air from Virginia to Maine. Heavy snow already causing dangerous driving. Up to two feet of snow could fall in some spots. Over night, wind gusts topping 60 miles per hour. Rob Marciano is in Massachusetts tonight. Reporter: Tonight, that new winter blast slamming the northeast. 50 million in the path of the growing storm. Some in new England bracing for more blizzard conditions. Plows working overtime. Snow-covered streets making travel treacherous. Already, school canceled in Boston tomorrow. And the mayor there telling residents to prep for up to a foot of snow, pleading with drivers to stay off the roads. There's more snow coming, so we want you to take this one serious. Reporter: Airports snarled, too. More than 1,400 flights delayed. And 800 more cancelled. Waiting on the tarmac now for about two hours to get de-iced. You can see the sleet and freezing rain accumulating here at Laguardia. And in New Hampshire, the frantic search for a 15-year-old boy. Missing after ice on lake winnipesaukee gave way as he was snowmobiling with his father. Now hospitalized with hypothermia. I was ready two weeks ago to never see another snowflake again. Rob, where will the system strike? It's just getting going, and what a mess it's been all day long. North of I-90 is where the heavy snow continues to fall.

