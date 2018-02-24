Transcript for NRA fighting back after school shooting

Next to the growing list of major companies backing away from the country's largest gun lobby, the NRA, tonight. You can add delta airlines and united to the list cutting corporate ties with the group. But tonight the NRA fighting back with a new video. Here's ABC's Stephanie Ramos. Reporter: Tonight, backlash against the NRA growing. An online petition demanding Amazon remove the gun advocate's channel from its streaming service has more than 45,000 signatures in less than 24 hours. NRA spokesperson Dana Loesch firing back in a newly released video. I find it interesting that individuals who simultaneously preach about free speech want to silence the speech of the millions of people who make up NRA membership. Reporter: Delta and united airlines cutting ties to the gun lobby giant today. They join more than a dozen major corporations now dumping discounts for NRA members. This after NRA leadership has continued to make highly charged comments on gun control, some of them baseless. Many in legacy media love mass shootings.th them baseless. Many in legacy media love mass shooting them baseless. Many in legacy media love mass shootings them baseless. Many in legacy media love mass shooting them baseless. Many in legacy media love mass shooting them baseless. Many in legacy media love mass shooting one them baseless. Many in legacy media love mass shootings. Crying white mothers are ratings gold. Their solution is to make you, all of you, less free. Reporter: Tonight, president trump repeating his push for armed teachers, tweeting, they should get yearly bonuses. But the decision to arm them should be left up to the state. The teachers love their children. Reporter: Trump does say he supports legislation banning bump stocks on ar-15s. We're going to get rid of the bump stocks. Reporter: Early last week he also said he supports raising the age for buying automatic weapons, but in recent days his language has been focused on securing schools in lockstep with the NRA. It's time to make our schools a much harder target. Schools must be the most hardened targets in this country. Reporter: Florida's Republican governor Rick Scott who's been endorsed by the NRA is against arming teachers, and says he wants to increase restrictions on buying guns. We will require all individuals purchasing firearms to be 21 or older. Reporter: In a statement today the NRA says the corporations that cut ties with them are punishing NRA members in a shameful display of political and civic cowardice and eventually will be replaced. Tom. Stephanie Ramos, thank you. Much more on all of this tomorrow on "This week." George going one-on-one with NRA spokeswoman Dana Loesch and a student who survived the parkland shooting.

