Number of reported ransomware attacks continues to grow

More
Law enforcement agencies say worst may come Monday as many networks are switched back on.
2:14 | 05/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Number of reported ransomware attacks continues to grow

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47409227,"title":"Number of reported ransomware attacks continues to grow","duration":"2:14","description":"Law enforcement agencies say worst may come Monday as many networks are switched back on.","url":"/WNT/video/number-reported-ransomware-attacks-continues-grow-47409227","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.