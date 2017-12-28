Transcript for NYPD is taking unprecedented steps to protect Times Square for New Year's Eve

temperatures, a million visitors, as we mentioned, are expected here in New York City this new year's eve. And they will find the tightest security ever in place. In addition to a huge police presence on the ground, they will also be monitoring the crowds and because of what happened in Las Vegas, extra attention on those buildings from above. ABC's gio Benitez on what the NYPD and police across the country are doing that they've never done before. Reporter: Tonight, the NYPD taking unprecedented steps to protect the 1 million people expected to pack times square. Closing off a wider perimeter this year than ever before, heavily armed police at multiple checkpoints. We have cop cars all over the place. There you go, there you go. Reporter: The police commissioner in giving us a rare look at some of the 10,000 cameras keeping a watchful eye. From the ground to the air, helicopters lazering in on the grounds. What are your pilots going to be looking for on new year's eve from the air? They're going to be able to provide an overwatch for the decision makers, the commanders, and the ground, to give them a strategic view. Reporter: And on these high rises, snipers ready to act with pinpoint focus. Instead of just counting floors, there's a system in place where we'll be able to identify quickly if we're on the 12th floor or the 22nd floor or the 32nd floor of the building. Reporter: Crime in New York City is at its lowest level since the 1950s. But police aren't taking that for granted. The truck attack in the new yk bike lane and the bomber in the subway keeping them on high alert. From coast to coast, security ramping up. In the wake of the Las Vegas attack that killed 58 people, authorities there adding these barricades and doubling police. In previous year, we had spotters in elevated positions, but this year, they will be accompanied by snipers to ensure safety, if a threat is recognized. All right, we just heard there, police snipers in las Vegas for added protection, and gio Benitez joins us live from the heart of times square. And gio, tonight, police are telling you they're taking an extraordinary measure with hotel guests in times square? Reporter: That's right, Tom. Police say they're actually going to be at those hotels. They're going to be wanding people down. This is the first time they do that, Tom. Cheg all those guests. All right, gio, thank you so much.

