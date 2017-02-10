Transcript for Officials begin daunting task of identifying the victims of the Las Vegas shooting

And next here tonight, to the victims of this awful attack. Officials here say they are still identifying the dead, and notifying next of kin. It will take some time, but we are beginning to see many of the faces here this evening, the loved ones lost. Tonight, we are learning the names of those who lost their lives at the concert here overnight. There was Dana Gardner. Former high school cheerleader Angie Gomez. 28-year-old Afghanistan Navy vet Chris Roybal, from southern California. Hannah Ahlers, a 35-year-old mother of three from Murrieta, California. Jordan mcildoon from Canada. He would have turned 24 this week. Sonny Melton, a Tennessee husband and nurse. On the right. He died while protecting his wife, healther, as bullets rained down on them. "I felt him get shot in the back," she told reporters. Among the victims, teachers, education professionals. Lisa Romero, a secretary at Miyamura high school in Gallup, New Mexico. Susan Smith, an office manager at vista elementary in Simi Valley, California. Manhattan beach special education teacher sandy Casey, her students in mourning today. It was painful. There was a lot of pain on the campus today. It's a very difficult day in our district. Reporter: Rachael parker, a Manhattan beach police records technician, lost her life. Two Las Vegas metropolitan police officers were also hit, the sheriff, emotional. One was critical, but he is stable, and one of my officers was off-duty, attending the converc concert and lost his life. Reporter: And amidst the horror, tonight we are also learning of astonishing acts of heroic bravery, huddling together, carrying the injured through the chaos and to safety, using their own bodies as protection. There were men going over their wives, their girlfriends to block them. There were lives saved. Reporter: Michelle Schmidt packing her car with strangers before getting out and calling her own family. I called my his and I told him that I loved him and my little girl, in case I didn't make it. Reporter: Brian Claypool trapped IV a room with others near the stage. Mrufr flifr police officers screamed go, go, and I rallied everybody out of that room. I was determined. I said, these girls aren't going to die. I'm not going to die. This is not happening. Not happening.

