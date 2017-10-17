Transcript for Ohio police officer fired for traffic stop that turned violent

Next tonight here, the police officer now fired for a traffic stop, turning violent in Ohio. Video showing that officer beating the driver -- Oh, my god. Reporter: The Ohio mayor who fired the officer seen in this police dash cam video showed around the world says tonight that officer Michael ammiott had to go, after her phone rang with other complaints regarding his professional conduct. I did not like the video that I saw. It saddens me every time I see somebody being treated like that. Reporter: Take a look. This is the moment where it all went wrong. Before the videos went viral, a police statement explained that 25-year-old Richard Hubbard ignored the order to face away. Face away from me. Face away from me. Reporter: But take a look again. The young black driver didn't have much time to ignore anything before the beating started. When I turned around, I was attacked. I did not resist arrest. Reporter: Hubbard, who was wounded, was charged with driving on a suspended license and resisting arrest. Charges he's trying to get dropped. The fired officer was involved in another caution where he was cautioned for losing his temper and using his gun as an impact weapon. A police officer union is now arguing tonight that he should get his job back.

