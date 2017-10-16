Transcript for Oil rig explodes near New Orleans

We turn next today to the massive rig explosion near new Orleans. People on land said it felt like a bomb was dropped. Workers jumping into the water. They had to be rescued. But there is still a search under way tonight. That rig in lake upon char chain. Authority, talking before the families a short time ago. And here's ABC's Steve osunsami from the scene tonight. Reporter: Rescue teams from the U.S. Coast guard have helicopters in the air, and boats in the water tonight, rushing to find the missing oil rig worker who disappeared after this explosion right outside new Orleans. There's a platform fire in the lake. Reporter: What caused the oil rig to blow late Sunday is still a mystery this evening. It's still popping and flaming away. Reporter: Families on the shores of lake pontchartrain are a mile and a half away and say it still felt like someone dropped a bomb. We were just sitting in my house and the whole entire house shook. House lit up with a big Orange flash. Reporter: Seven people who jumped from the rig in the dark had to be pulled from the water, five were seriously hurt. They had severe burns on them. They're going to be in a lot of trouble for a long period of time. Reporter: Authorities are identifying the missing worker tonight, 44-year-old Timothy Morrison from Katy, Texas. They've already searched 90 square miles. And at 82 degrees, the water is warm, so, they're hopeful. And Steve with us live tonight from New Orleans. And Steve, authorities also telling you that they haven't seen any oil leaking from the rig yet? Reporter: That's right, David. No reports of any oil sheen. And we can see this for ourselves. This is lake pontchartrain. There's the oil rig in the distance. We've seen no oil wash upon this shore. Residents get their drinking water from the Mississippi river, and not the lake, but they're still testing the lake tonight, just in case.

