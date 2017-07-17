Transcript for O.J. Simpson parole hearing scheduled for Thursday in Nevada

news and O.J. Simpson just days from his parole hearing in Nevada. What we have learned about the prosecutor in that robbery case. What he expects this week, and what are Simpson's chances now of going free? Here's ABC's Matt Gutman. Reporter: After nine years in prison, O.J. Simpson could be on the verge of a decision to set him free. Count one conspiracy to commit a crime. Reporter: This time he'll have some unlikely people in his corner. The victim of Simpson's botched 2007 attempt to recover sports memorabilia is supporting his release. The prosecutor who helped get him sentenced to 33 years for armed robbery says he expects he'll get paroled. I've not had any incidents, despite all the stories and tabloids and everything. Reporter: The prison says Simpson has been a model inmate, but will his acquittal, the murders of Nicole brown Simpson, and rob Goldman hurt him with the parole board? Can Simpson get four out of the seven to say, I'm just not going to let the fact that he is almost certainly a murderer impact my decision? And it's a hearing, David, that will be streamed live, which means that millions are likely to watch it. If Simpson is granted parole, he won't walk free until October. David. Matt Gutman with us again tonight. Thank you, Matt.

