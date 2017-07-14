O.J. Simpson parole hearing next week

More
One of Simpson's accomplices is breaking his silence about the 2007 hotel robbery.
2:21 | 07/14/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for O.J. Simpson parole hearing next week
Next here on a Friday night, O.J. Simpson, days from his parole hearing. Deborah Roberts with what are o.j.'s chances of going free? Reporter: In less than a week, O.J. Simpson will plead for his freedom. Convicted of a botched robbery to reclaim memorabilia from a Las Vegas hotel room. I didn't mean to steal anything, and I'm sorry for all of it. Reporter: Now, some of the men with Simpson that night, revealing details to ABC news. I say, O.J., what if they call the police? And he used a four-letter word that starts with "F" and ends with "K," the police. Reporter: They went back to that lobby, now under renovation. You goather with these guys. Who is in charge? Mr. Simpson. Reporter: What did he say? Some guys will come this way. When we got to the door, Mr. Simpson asked me to show my gun and look menacing. The minute I pulled the gun out, I'm like, man, this is a robbery. This is going to be on national news. You're going to jail for this. Reporter: And Simpson did. A 9 to 33-year sentence. But next week, it could be over. I think there's a 52% chance he will get parole. But if he weren't O.J. Simpson, I'd say it would be 92%. Fascinating from Dan Abrams, who said if his name was John Simpson, he would have a 90% chance. The legal experts say he should be a perfect candidate for parole. But because he's a celebrity, it's much more complicated. And I know you have new reporting tonight on how he's preparing behind bars for either outcome. It's a special "20/20." O.J., his last play. At 10:00 P.M. Eastern. And stocks soaring, the Dow

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":48647931,"title":"O.J. Simpson parole hearing next week","duration":"2:21","description":"One of Simpson's accomplices is breaking his silence about the 2007 hotel robbery.","url":"/WNT/video/oj-simpson-parole-hearing-week-48647931","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.