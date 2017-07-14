Transcript for O.J. Simpson parole hearing next week

Next here on a Friday night, O.J. Simpson, days from his parole hearing. Deborah Roberts with what are o.j.'s chances of going free? Reporter: In less than a week, O.J. Simpson will plead for his freedom. Convicted of a botched robbery to reclaim memorabilia from a Las Vegas hotel room. I didn't mean to steal anything, and I'm sorry for all of it. Reporter: Now, some of the men with Simpson that night, revealing details to ABC news. I say, O.J., what if they call the police? And he used a four-letter word that starts with "F" and ends with "K," the police. Reporter: They went back to that lobby, now under renovation. You goather with these guys. Who is in charge? Mr. Simpson. Reporter: What did he say? Some guys will come this way. When we got to the door, Mr. Simpson asked me to show my gun and look menacing. The minute I pulled the gun out, I'm like, man, this is a robbery. This is going to be on national news. You're going to jail for this. Reporter: And Simpson did. A 9 to 33-year sentence. But next week, it could be over. I think there's a 52% chance he will get parole. But if he weren't O.J. Simpson, I'd say it would be 92%. Fascinating from Dan Abrams, who said if his name was John Simpson, he would have a 90% chance. The legal experts say he should be a perfect candidate for parole. But because he's a celebrity, it's much more complicated. And I know you have new reporting tonight on how he's preparing behind bars for either outcome. It's a special "20/20." O.J., his last play. At 10:00 P.M. Eastern.

