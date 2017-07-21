OJ Simpson's next moves

Simpson has requested to go to Florida and is in protective custody until his release.
1:31 | 07/21/17

Transcript for OJ Simpson's next moves

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

{"id":48783796,"title":"OJ Simpson's next moves","duration":"1:31","description":"Simpson has requested to go to Florida and is in protective custody until his release."}
