Oklahoma scorched by dangerous wildfires fueled by droughts, winds

More
At least two have been killed and more than 50 structures have been lost.
1:13 | 04/18/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Oklahoma scorched by dangerous wildfires fueled by droughts, winds
And next here, theeadly wildfires raging tonight, F Ara to Oklahoma. By per winds and dryconditions. And apparently, the cedar trees. The SAP helpi fuel these flames. Abs kayna Whitworth from Oklahoma tonight. Repoer: From T air and on the ground, firefighters continuing their relentl fight across the scorched plains of Oklahoma, battling wildfires and wind. The charrremains revealing the deation. More than 50 strucs lost, and at least T ddince the fire started last week. James and Lisa Newell feel lucky their is still standing. Everything was O fellou here. Everything was on fire. Everything was aglow ember and our banc is still standing. Rhe fire, the biggest so far, burningor th283,000 acres. Onf the bigblems are thesear ees. You see how quickly that has burn right behind me. Firefighters sayy burn Emely violently. Wind gusts helping sd those burning embers. David, firefighters are calling is , as they deal with historically bad itions. People I spoke with said they're justdiil this weekend, when the rai come. David? Kayna, thank you. Meti, Hawaii is

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54571700,"title":"Oklahoma scorched by dangerous wildfires fueled by droughts, winds","duration":"1:13","description":"At least two have been killed and more than 50 structures have been lost.","url":"/WNT/video/oklahoma-scorched-dangerous-wildfires-fueled-droughts-winds-54571700","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.