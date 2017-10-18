Transcript for Olympic medalist shares story of alleged sexual assault

Next this evening, the American gymnastics star, a gold medal champ, now alleging a team doctor sexually assaulted her for years. Describing what she says was the scariest night of her life. Here's Eva pilgrim. Reporter: Tonight, champion gymnast Mckayla Maroney is speaking out about the sexual abuse she says she was dealing with even as she won olympic gold. Now 21, Maroney says she was inspired by the #metoo social media campaign to tell her story on Twitter. Saying the team doctor, Larry Nassar, repeatedly molested her but called it medical treatment. Starting when she was 13, until she left the sport last year. "It seems whenever and wherever this man could find the chance, I was treated. It happened in London before my team and I won the gold medal and it happened before I won my silver." Reporter: She says the "Scariest night" of her life when she was in Tokyo after Nassar hadiven her a sleeping pill for the flight. "The next thing I know, I was alone with him in his hotel room, getting a treatment. I thought I was going to die that night." Reporter: Nassar has been accused of molesting dozens of young athletes. He's now in prison after pleading guilty to charges of child porn and is being sued by more than 125 women. He began massaging kind of my quads and my I.T. Bands and then he goes closer and closer, you know, to more intimate areas. Reporter: Maroney now saying, "It's time to take our power back. And remember, it's never too late to speak up." David, no comment tonight from the former team doctor, who, in the past, has denied assault accusations. Usa gymnastics saying they are outraged and disgusted by the conduct of which Nassar is accused. David? Eva, thank you.

