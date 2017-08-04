Transcript for Ongoing problems plague Delta airlines; hundreds of flights cancelled

Next to the travel headaches that won't quit for delta airline passengers. Hundreds of flights cancelled today. What's behind the ongoing problems trying the patience of so many? Adrienne Bankert has some answers. Reporter: Tonight, flight frustrations. First wild weather, and now spring break, creating a disastrous domino effect impacting delta. I was issued two more tickets that day. Boarded three separate aircraft. All of which either were ground stopped or never left the gate. Reporter: Severe storms Wednesday struck the airlines hub in Atlanta, cancelling 3,500 delta flights, at least 275 today alone. With delta delaying flights every 30 minutes until they finally cancel them, I have opted to rent a car. Reporter: Mallory Bergeson, was rescheduled on different flights for five days straight. I've been driving two hours, still have seven hours to go, but moving faster than delta is. Reporter: Mallory and so many others stuck because of the surge of spring break travelers with storms forcing planes and crews out of position. Passengers venting online, reality TV's Todd Chrisley tweeting, "I used to be proud to say I only fly delta, the fact I now have 2 say 'use to' is sad." Delta releasing a statement, "While we can't control the weather, we understand the resulting recovery has not been ideal, and we apologize for that." A travel waiver has been extended for passengers whose travel plans are flexible. Tom. More now on the wild weather

