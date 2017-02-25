Transcript for Oscar-nominated stars before they were famous

set to be handed out here in los Angeles tomorrow. Familiar faces glittering on red carpet. But as ABC's Chris Connelly tells us they weren't always famous. ??? Reporter: Before she was Hollywood's most nominated actress, she was Mary Louise Streep, a Jersey girl from the suburbs. Vivacious. A cheerleader. Even a homecoming queen. Appearing on Broadway in the play "Secret service." Please don't be angry if I ask you once again about your orders. Reporter: There aren't a lot of Oscar nominees who got their start on "Baywatch." Listen, I'm having a party Friday night. You want to come? Yeah, sure. Bring sand in your shoes. We'll make it a beach party. Reporter: Yep, that's best supporting actress nominee Michelle Williams at just 13 years old. Tell me about those handsome young strangers -- Reporter: Best supporting actor nominee Jeff bridges, and his brother, beau, got their start on the show sea hunt with their late father. You promise not to tell. You better keep that promise. I promise! Reporter: Three-time Oscar nominee Viola Davis' grew up in poverty. Her acting career began at 8, when she and her four sisters put on a skit in a local talent show. We lived in a condemned apartment building with these tiny closets, and I would go in the closet for like an hour or two just rewriting the skit. I think I might make a good lawyer because -- Reporter: Emma, then Emily stone, as a teen took part in a VH1 reality competition series called "In search of the new partridge family." Here comes Emily stone! ??? ??? city of stars ??? Reporter: Now she's looking for her first win for playing an aspiring actress and star-crossed lover in "La la land." Chris Connelly, ABC news, los Angeles. And our thanks to Chris. Before they were famous airs tomorrow at 3:00 P.M. Eastern. And "World news tonight" is live from the oscars tonight before our red carpet coverage starts at 7:00 P.M. I'm Tom llamas. Have a great evening. Good night.

