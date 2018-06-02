Outrage is brewing over the deadly police shooting of a 16-year-old in Los Angeles County

Researchers warn fetal alcohol syndrome may be up to 10 times more common than previously thought.
0:57 | 02/06/18

Transcript for Outrage is brewing over the deadly police shooting of a 16-year-old in Los Angeles County
To the index of other news tonight. Outrage over the deadly police shooting of a teenager in los Angeles county. Authorities say 16-year-old Anthony weber was shot several times while running away from deputies. Police say he turned and pointed a gun at them, but no weapon has been recovered. Community leaders say he was not a armed. Investigators say they believe someone took the gun from the scene. The super bowl break-in. Police in Foxborough, Massachusetts, investigating a burglary at the moment of patriots star rob Gronkowski. "The Boston globe" reporting multiple safes and possible guns were taken. Gron cow skip was in Minneapolis for the super bowl at the time. The new health headline tonight about pregnancy and alcohol. Researchers warning that fetal alcohol syndrome may be up to ten time Mrs. Common than previously thought. Doctors have long said drinking alcohol during pregnancy, four glasses or more of wine in one sitting, could cause life-long physical harm. That study in Jama tonight. When we come back, was there a major clue in one of the

