Transcript for Outrage over deadly police shooting of bride-to-be in Minneapolis

the deadly police shooting. The bride-to-be, the wedding a month away. She was shot and killed by police after she had just called 911 for help. It happened in Minneapolis. Justine damond had called reporting a possible assault in the alley behind her home. Two officers responding when she reportedly approached the car. The officer in the passenger side of the patrol car opened fire. Tonight we have learned their bodycam ras were not on. Linsey Davis is in Minneapolis. Reporter: Tonight a Minnesota man demanding to know why his fiancee was shot and killed by police after her call to 911 for help. The death of Justine is a loss to everyone who knew her. She touched so many people with her loving and generous heart. Reporter: Justine damond was originally from Australia, a yoga and meditation teacher seen here recently talking about her spiritual journey. I'm originally from Sydney, Australia. We have a beautiful tradition there. Reporter: She was getting married next month. But late Saturday night she called police to report a possible assault in the alley behind her home. It was dark. Damond exited out of her house into this alley and walked toward the street to meet the two officers in their squad car responding to her 911 call. The "Minneapolis star tribune" reports damond, in pajamas, approached the driver's side. According to the tribune, the officer in the passenger seat then opened fire through the drivers side door. Shots fired. Can we get ems code 3 Washburn and 15st street. Reporter: Damond's stepson outraged. Basically, my mom's dead because a police officer shot her for reasons I don't know. Reporter: Both officers are on administrative leave. The police chief is calling for a transparent and independent investigation, saying, I understand why so many people have so many questions at this point. I am heartsick and deeply disturbed. I have a lot of questions about why the body cameras weren't on. Reporter: The city rolled out bodycams last year after calls for transparency following the fatal shooting of philando Castile in nearby St. Anthony. That officer was acquitted in the shooting that was captured only on dashcam. But in this case, no body cams rolling, and the dash cam didn't capture the incident. We have lost the dearest of people, and we are desperate for information. Reporter: Tonight, this community asking why police took their neighbor and friend. And linsey Davis joins us live from Minneapolis tonight, and linsey, many questioning why those body cameras were not activated. Reporter: Certainly that is a big question. Why weren't they on? It's very clear in the Minneapolis police department policy that those cameras should be turned on prior to any search, any use of force, and any contact with a citizen, David. Linsey Davis leading us off tonight.

