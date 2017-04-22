Transcript for Passenger, flight attendant clash aboard an American Airlines plane

And we begin tonight with a new clash caught on camera on board a major airline. Witnesses claiming American airlines flight attendant's angry outburst with a mother of two young children over a stroller, brought her to tears. Some of the escalating drama captured on video by a fellow passenger. As tempers flared. Tonight, American airlines is responding. That flight attendant grounded for now. ABC's Adrienne Bankert starting us off tonight. Reporter: Tonight, a fight nearly breaking out on a plane. Hey bud, hey bud. You do that to me, and I'll knock you flat. Hey, you stay out of this! You stay out of this! Come on. Reporter: An angry passenger confronting this American airlines flight attendant who shouts right back. The man who took this video says it started when that crew member took the woman's stroller out of an overhead bin, insisting she check it at the gate. Accidentally hitting her and just missing her children. According to the witness. Sort of violently yanked it, and then stormed off the plane with it. You don't know what the story is. I don't care what the story is, you almost hurt a baby. Reporter: You can hear another attendant try to calm things down. It was an accident. It was an accident. It was not an accident. Reporter: The mother, carrying her two infants, sobbing, while pleading to get her stroller back. The passenger who stood up for the woman explaining himself. A baby almost got hurt. That's what just fired me up. Reporter: American airlines quickly responding, "We're deeply sorry. The actions of our team member do not appear to reflect patience or empathy, two values necessary for customer care." The statement from American in sharp contrast to the way united airlines responded when a man was pulled off one of their flights, united taking several days before making an apology. Tonight, that flight attendant removed from duty, pending an investigation. And Adrienne joins us live. The flight attendants union has a response out now with a warning to the passenger who intervened? Reporter: That's right, Tom, in fact that union sending out a reminder it's against federal law to threaten a flight attendant with violence. They're also asking for the full story and asking that the company nor the public rush to judgment. American airlines refunded that woman the entire cost of the ticket and upgraded her and her family to first class all the way to Argentina. Tom. Clearly making sure she got home comfortably. All right, Adrienne, thanks so much.

