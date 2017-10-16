Transcript for Passenger plane plunges more than 20,000 feet

Next tonight here, a passenger plane plunging more than 20,000 feet in just minutes. Oxygen masks dropping. Passengers then told to brace for impact. Here's Adrian Bankert. Fasten your seat belts! Fasten your seatbelts"! Reporter: Terrifying moments as an air Asia jet plummets. Oxygen masks drop as the cabin loses pressure. One of the steward Esses was running down the I'aisle, screaming "Put your belts on, put your belts on." Reporter: It happened just a half hour into a flight from Perth Australia to Bali, the crew making an emergency descent, dropping 34,000 feet to 10,000 feet in minutes. Passengering sharing those horrifying moments and videos with Australia channel 9. Many say they thought they were going to die. I picked up my phone and sent a text message to my family, just hoping they would get it. Reporter: Chris Jeanes who was reportedly planning to propose to his girlfriend in Bali, instead grabbing an oxygen mask and proposing right there. Those passengers making it safely to berth. The airline apologizing, calling it a technical issue. The incident is under investigation, and David, what makes this so scary is passengers say they could see how panics the crew was.

