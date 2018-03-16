Transcript for A passenger with a 2-year-old was ordered off a Southwest Airlines flight

Next tonight, southwest airlines facing questions tonight. An adult and a toddler kicked off their flight in Chicago. Here's ABC's David Kerley. Reporter: The passenger with the 2-year-old said he didn't understand. Because she's sitting. She's been sitting for the last five minutes. Reporter: The child had been crying, not sitting in her seat, but on the lap of the man who appears to be her father on the southwest flight from Chicago. The family ordered to leave the aircraft. This is not helpful guys. You want to go to Atlanta, or? The decision's been made. Reporter: This all happening after the jet had headed to the runway and then back. We've got an incident on board. Possible belligerent passenger. We're going to be returning to alpha 16 please. Reporter: Citing regulations, the flight attendant and a ground supervisor were adamant. Former pilot John nance calls that absurd. Just because somebody has authority does not mean that they need to use it in the draconian way that this was applied. Reporter: In a statement, southwest says, a conversation escalated on board and the airline offered regret for the inconvenience, but the man seemed to get the last word. I'm glad you screwed up everyone's day. Reporter: The family was put on the next flight to Atlanta and southwest says it will reach out to the customers to listen to their concerns.

