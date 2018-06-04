Transcript for Passengers complain of 'full-blown construction' during 2-week cruise

Next tonight, from dream cruise to misery at sea. Hundreds of passengers onoard Norwegian sun complaining their trip from Miami to L.A. Was anything but smooth sailing. Here's ABC's gio Benitez. Reporter: This may lo like a heavy duty constructsite but look aga passengers aboa two-week Norwegian crrom Miami to Los Angeles say it's their vacation. I want to kno the heck we were expose. It was a full blconstructiongoing on. Reporter: After dting Miami, and traveng through the Panama canal to L., passengers aboard T Norwegian sun posted image after image. Aiming they smelled the chemicused to resurface ltiple decks, covered their faceto protect themselves from thick dust and then thers the noise. But remember to smile you're on the norwegiansun. Orter: Some of the 2,000 passengers eve creating a Facebook group, deg the ordeal and the afteh. Like thispost, I'm still coughi ips with still cracked and sore and I'm still gettinge nasty stuff out of my ses. They could haveply stopped work and accepted the fact they would L four or five dayor six or seven days onstruction on thatvessel. Reporter: And in statement tobc ws, Norwegian cruise line apologizese paengers and is offering them a free cruise, but some of the passengers sayhat they really want is a refund.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.