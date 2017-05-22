People evacuate Manchester Arena after reports of explosion

More
ABC News' Terry Moran reports major fatalities confirmed.
1:57 | 05/22/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for People evacuate Manchester Arena after reports of explosion

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":47569844,"title":"People evacuate Manchester Arena after reports of explosion","duration":"1:57","description":"ABC News' Terry Moran reports major fatalities confirmed.","url":"/WNT/video/people-evacuate-manchester-arena-reports-explosion-47569844","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.