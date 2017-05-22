-
Now Playing: Loud explosion heard near Ariana Grande concert
-
Now Playing: Ariana Grande on New Album, Supportive Fans
-
Now Playing: Ariana Grande on Dating Rumors: 'I Do Not Belong to Anyone but Myself'
-
Now Playing: SPECIAL REPORT: Multiple fatalities at Ariana Grande concert
-
Now Playing: People evacuate Manchester Arena after reports of explosion
-
Now Playing: People evacuate Manchester Arena after reports of explosion
-
Now Playing: Melania and Ivanka Trump praise Saudi Arabia for empowering women
-
Now Playing: Israel's consul general in New York on the importance of Trump's visit
-
Now Playing: Trump arrives in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on first foreign trip
-
Now Playing: Meet the thriving dolphins that were rescued after Hurricane Katrina
-
Now Playing: Inside the first-ever live 360 video of a shark dive
-
Now Playing: Princess Kate stars in new video for Children's Hospice Week
-
Now Playing: Sea lion grabs girl off dock
-
Now Playing: Melania, Ivanka Trump promote women's empowerment abroad
-
Now Playing: Trump touches down in Tel Aviv, what to expect
-
Now Playing: Trump visits Israel on 1st foreign trip as president
-
Now Playing: North Korea launches yet another missile
-
Now Playing: Women on the world stage
-
Now Playing: Sea lion jumps and drags young girl into water
-
Now Playing: New video released of nursing home shooting