3 people shot and killed at a Colorado Walmart

More
Scott Ostrem, 47, was arrested after a massive manhunt.
1:41 | 11/02/17

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
More information on this video
Enhanced full screen
Explore related content
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for 3 people shot and killed at a Colorado Walmart

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":50897557,"title":"3 people shot and killed at a Colorado Walmart","duration":"1:41","description":"Scott Ostrem, 47, was arrested after a massive manhunt.","url":"/WNT/video/people-shot-killed-colorado-walmart-50897557","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2017 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.