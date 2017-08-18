Several people stabbed in Finland, 1 person apprehended: Police Several people were stabbed today in the center of the Finnish city of Turku, according to police in Finland.

Disturbing scene after truck hits crowd in Barcelona This video shows a haunting scene after a vehicle hit a crowd of people on a busy Barcelona street. There are injuries reported.

Friday Rewind: Barcelona attack Taking a look back at this week's top stories, including the deadly Barcelona attack, Taylor Swift's win in court, and ABC anchors Diane Macedo and Kendis Gibson gearing up for a 7-11 Slurpee weekend.

Inside the Barcelona terror attack ABC News' James Longman reports from Barcelona with the latest details on the vehicle-ramming attack that left at least 13 people killed and the police operation that ended in the deaths of five "terrorists."

5 suspects killed after deadly Barcelona attack A police operation was carried out in the city of Cambrilla hours after a vehicle-ramming attack in Barcelona that left at least 13 people killed and 100 injured.