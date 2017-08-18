One person in custody after deadly stabbing in Finland

Two people are dead and six others are injured after a suspect stabbed them with a weapon in the Finnish city of Turku.
0:17 | 08/18/17

Transcript for One person in custody after deadly stabbing in Finland

