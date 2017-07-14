Transcript for Person of the week: Isiaiah Bird

Finally tonight here, our person of the week. His motto is no excuses. He's just 9, but he's already teaching his coach and the rest of us what it means to never give up. Just 9, born without any legs. We heard about him, and went to find him. Nice to finally meet you, in person. I figured you'd be playing some sports today. How many do you play? Football, soccer, swimming. Baseball. What sport don't you play? I don't know. There's nothing left on the list. And we mean it. Just this week, Isaiah was out surfing on Long Island. What is your best sport? Wrestling. I think so, too. He's won 27 matches just this year. You wrestle against boys who have legs who are much bigger than you. And you take them down. How do you do that? Well, it's very easy. Really? You need to have contact, and look straight at him, look where he moves. If he moves this way, go for the left leg so I can take him down. And he hasn't done it alone. By his side, Miguel Rodriguez, his coach and teaching aide since kindergarten. Whenever they feel bad for themselves or are having a tough day or week, or life isn't fair, look at him and how he just doesn't give up. When you go out on to that wrestling mat, what do you say? There's no excuses. I can do this. And I just do it. And so we choose Isaiah From Boston's newsletter, this is WCVB newscenter 5 at :00 P.M.

