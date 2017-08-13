Transcript for Pharmacy chains accused of overcharging for generic drugs

and call 844-214-2424 to learn more. Now with the high cost of prescriptions. Are you paying more than you have to at the drugstore? There's a new lawsuit tonight and what you need to ask about the price ach the checkout counter. Here is ABC's Marcy Gonzalez. Reporter: Tonight two pharmacy giants, CVS and Walgreens, accused of letting some customers pay more than they have to for some generic medications. The lawsuit is a call for consumers to go to their pharmacist and ask am I getting the best price, would I be better off if I just paid cash? Reporter: Two lawsuits filed this week claim the pharmacies fail to inform customers when they could pay less for prescriptions by not using insurance. In the CVS suit one plaintiff claims she bought a generic drug for a nearly $166 co-pay, through her insurance, but that CVS never told her she could pay $92, the full retail price. The pharmacies often work with middle men, pbms, who negotiate prices for insurance companies. When a co-pay is higher than the retail price, the lawsuit suit claims that extra money can go back to the middle men, what's known as a clawback. CVS telling ABC news co-pays "Are determined by a patient's prescription coverage plan, not by the pharmacy." And that its own pbm "Does not engage in the practice of co-pay clawbacks." CVS and Walgreens say the lawsuits have no merit. Tom, in many cases pharmacists can't volunteer information about pricing, but you can ask and they can look up both prices to tell you what's the best deal.

