Transcript for Pilot who handled Southwest emergency landing hailed as 'true American hero'

And as you heard dav report T, of those pilotsrought the plane down safely chef was a nav fighter pilot befo. And so many were moved B these images. The pilot immediately going back into the cabhen theylanded, hugging the passengers Martha Raddatz tonight on the pilot, and how passengers are now describing her. Reporter: As one of the first women to fly Navy fi jets, tammie Jo spult H exactly the kind of training for just this kind of ergency. Unflappable and deliberate, guiding her pled jet in for a landing. Yes, sir. We're single engine descending, have a fire. Reportence safe on the ground, S's seenhere, hugging paengers after the flight. She's phenomenal. She's amazg. Reporter: The training S T ck in the Navy was not always eas she trained in the a a time when female pil W not allowed to fly with combat units. And some mal they' Yale or thes were coming. Just after she left the Navy and pursd career flying commercial airline combat positions werened U to women, who S praised for their tenacitynd professnasm. Andtha Raddatz with us from Washington night. Martha, those images of that fight pilot going back into the cabin Tak wit passengers, to hug som ofthem, I know you have mutual friends who ow the pilot. Ally just speaks volumes about her. Reporter: It does. Er touch witer just after this happened. Theyd she W fine. I said, what did she about the landing? And they said, nothing. Hely concern wasor the passrs and especially for E woman W was killed and that woman'family. At does say it all, David. T sure Martha, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.