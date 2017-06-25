Transcript for Pilot tells passengers to 'say a prayer' during flight emergency

Next to the scare in the air and what passengers heard from the cockpit made it worse. The plane shaking violently. And the pilot sharing his own concerns with them and telling them, quote, say a prayer. Erielle reshef has the story. Reporter: Tonight, dramatic video of the plane shaking violently in the sky. The passengers are distressed. You can tell, it was really bad. Reporter: It was shudders like a washing machine. People were getting out life jacket, and preparing. We thought there was a good chance we were going to go down. Reporter: The pilot issuing an ominous warning and telling people on board to pray. Also please listen to everything. Our survivaldy depends on your cooperating. Hopefully everything will work out for the best. Reporter: The flight departed Perth, Australia, headed for kaulo lampur. Emergency crews on the ground told to prepare for rescues in the ocean. Crisis eventually averted. The pilot finally landing the plane in Perth. The low cost carrier saying the plane had a technical issue. No one was hurt but this is certainly a close call. Passengers describe hearing a loud bang before it started.d. They are investigating what caused that scare in the sky. Tom? Likely speaking to the pilot as well. Thanks. Overseas, a devastating toll

