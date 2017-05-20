Pippa Middleton gets married in a lavish ceremony

Fans were hoping to see a glimpse of Prince Harry's girlfriend Meghan Markle, who was not in attendance at the church ceremony; it's reported she will be at the reception later at the Middleton home.
3:00 | 05/20/17

Transcript for Pippa Middleton gets married in a lavish ceremony

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

