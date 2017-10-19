Transcript for Plane crashes onto street in St. Petersburg, Florida

tonight. The emergency landing in St. Petersburg, Florida. The plane crashing onto a street, slamming into at least two vehicles. Two people onboard the plane, three people on the ground were hurt. Remarkably, one of them serious. The LAPD revealing it is now investigating Harvey Weinstein. Police met with an Italian actress and model accusing Weinstein of sexually assaulting her in 2013. Authorities in New York City and London are also investigating Weinstein. More than 40 women have now accused him of assault and sexual harassment. And Amazon is looking for a new home. Today is the deadline for dozens of cities to submit bids, hoping the seattle-based company will choose them for its second headquarters. Amazon promising up to 50,000 jobs, some salaries up to $100,000. Bids from New York to Pittsburgh, Kansas City to Tucson. Even an Atlanta suburb offering to change its name to Amazon if selected. Good luck.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.