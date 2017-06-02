Transcript for Poisoned Russian Activist's Wife: Putin 'Cannot Be Dealt With on Friendly Terms'

Now the president's interview be Bill O'Reilly on fox, after saying put season a killer, and trump saying, quote, there are a lot of killers. You think our country is so innocent? Reaction from both sides. The wife from Virginia, racing to Russia after her husband was poisoned. He is now in critical condition. Here's our chief investigative correspondent, Brian Ross. Reporter: The president has not hesitated to get tough with some of America's closest allies. Angry phone calls to Australia, threats to Mexico. But once again, trump is now coming to the defense of one of America's greatest adversaries, Russian president Vladimir Putin. Do you respect Putin? I do respect him, but -- Do you? Why? Well, I respect a lot of people, but that doesn't mean I'm going to get along with him. He's a leader of his country. Will I get along with him? I have no idea. But he's a killer, though. Putin's a killer. There are a lot of killers. We've got a lot of killers. What, you think our country's so innocent? You think our country's so innocent? I don't know of any government leaders that are killers. In America. Well, take a look at what we've done, too. We've made a lot of mistakes. Reporter: But in Putin's Russia, the killers go after his political opponents. The latest apparent victim -- 35-year old Vladimir kara-murza, an outspoken Putin critic, who testified just last summer in front of congress. Those who oppose Vladimir Putin's regime risk only their well-being and their freedom, they also risk their lives. Reporter: Tonight, kara-murza is in this Moscow hospital in critical condition, poisoned, doctors say, by an unknown substance. His wife evgenia arrived over the weekend from her home in the U.S., telling ABC news this is now the second time her husband has been near death from a mysterious poisoning. The first time in 2015 left the father of three with severe nerve damage. It feels like an unending nightmare. Reporter: Wiping away tears, she said president trump should know Putin, a former kgb colonel, is a dangerous man. He must know that such people as Putin are not friends. Reporter: It is an all too familiar story to Putin's critics and journalists in Russia. Two years ago, the most prominent Putin opponent and former deputy prime minister, Boris Nemtsov, was shot to death on a Moscow bridge. In 2006, a former Russian spy, Alexander litvinenko, died in London after being poisoned by a rare radioactive material. The United States of America has made serious mistakes. We all know that. But not -- nowhere near anything like the intentional murders committed by Vladimir Putin. Reporter: Tonight, members of both parties are at a loss to explain the president's continued defense of the accused Russian killer, Vladimir Putin. I want to know what the Russians have on Donald Trump. And Brian Ross is back with us tonight. Let's get back to the wife now and her husband in Russia. In critical condition after being poisoned. This is the second time he has been poisoned. Right. The Obama state department reach out to this family offering to help them the las time this happened. Have they hard from the trump state department? He is in no shape to be brought back home to Virginia, and hopefully, the same forth will be offered under president Obama. Brian Ross, thank you.

