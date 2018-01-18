Transcript for Police say they've arrested a suspect in the slayings of 9 people in 3 weeks

Next tonight, Phoenix police arresting a man for a murder of his mother and step-father. Their investigation uncovering a suspected serial killer. In fact, tonight police say that suspect is linked to nine murders in just three weeks. And they want to know now, were there more? ABC's kayna Whitworth from Phoenix tonight. Reporter: Tonight,8 authorities say they've nabbed the man behind a spate of killings. Nine deaths, three weeks. Reporter: It was this Phoenix crime scene that led police to cleophus Cooksey. Police say when they arrived at this apartment complex, they found Cooksey bloodied. His mother and her husband shot to death. Authorities arrested Cooksey, bringing him to jail, eventually police connecting him to seven more deaths in those three weeks. In the following weeks, five more people shot. One of them believed to be sexually assaulted. In the end, seven men and two women killed, all wi 30 miles. Some of the victims allegedly known to the suspect, others with no known connection. Police confirming the suspect is the man seen here. In videos posting on YouTube, rapping in this one about killing. Do you believe there's possibly more victims out there? You know, I do believe that. I believe it's a distinct possibility. David, the suspect made statements to authorities that implicate him to some of these crimes, at least to some level. They also say that they have a motive for some of these murders, including sex, money and drugs. David? Gha Whitworth live in Phoenix.

