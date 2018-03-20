Transcript for Police officer charged after fatally shooting woman in alley

officer now charged with murder in Minneapolis. The officer accused of shooting a woman who had just called 911. She was then shot dead when they arrived on the scene. And here's ABC's Alex Perez. Reporter: Justine damond called police for help, but minutes later, she was dead. Tonight, prosecutors charging the Minneapolis police officer who shot her with third degree murder and manslaughter. Officer Noor did not act reasonably and abused his authority to use deadly force. Reporter: Back on July 15th, damond called police to report a possible assault. Female screaming behind the building. Reporter: Officers Matthew harrity and Mohamed Noor responded to that dark alley. Investigators revealing today the officers had just relayed a code 4 to dispatch, indicating they were safe, when suddenly a noise near the rear of their squad startled them. Noor, in the passenger seat, shoots out of the open driver's side window. He reaches across in front of his partner, shoots a gun at an object that he can't see. That's evidence of a depraved mind, in my view. Reporter: In a statement tonight, officer Noor's attorney argues he should have never been tried and that his actions were consistent with his training. If convicted, he faces up to 35 years behind bars. David? Alex Perez, thank you.

