Transcript for Former police officer indicted for murder of black teen in Dallas

To the index, a former police officer indicted on a murder charge accused of killing a teenage NER a Dallas sbush. 15-year-old was killed after Roy Oliver fired into a car full of teens. He first claimed the teens were backing into his direction, but bodycam confirmed they were driving away. That massive sinkhole opened in a Tampa neighborhood. Debris will be cleaned up, which included more than 200 feet in diamet diameter, and 50 feet wide. Five homes remain impassable tonight. Studies in the Canadian medical association journal looked at more than 1,000 people who say they chose artificial sweeteners and found increases in body weight rather than loss over a decade of use. And a report tonight from Hollywood. His career spanned more than seven dick kads. He died. He was on the show "He was with the Tim Burton by I don't wantic, and he recently appeared as film producer in the HBO hit, "Barrage." He was also turned down a famous role to play Mr. Spock in "Star trek".

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.