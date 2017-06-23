Transcript for Police shooting mistrial ignites nationwide protests

We turn next to a police shooting after a traffic stop for a missing license plate. The driver did not survive. The first trial ended in a mistrial, and late today, a second mistrial now declared. Here's ABC's Alex Perez. Reporter: Tonight, an Ohio jury again deadlocked. We are almost evenly split regarding our votes toward a final verdict. Reporter: This now the second hung jury in the case against former university of Cincinnati police officer ray tensing. He was charged with murder in the shooting death of Sam deboez in July 2015. Body cam video capturing the incident. Deboez pulled over because his car was missing a front tag. At one point, tensing appears to reach into the car and ask deboez to remove his seat belt. Moments later, firing once, killing deboez. In court, tensing arguing he feared for his life. I reached up as far as I could with my right hand and fired a shot. Reporter: Tensing is the third law enforcement officer in the last seven days to be tried for shooting a suspect. None convicted. And David, jurors in 2 tensing trial deliberated for 30 hours over five days. That's more than jurors did during his first trial. The deboez family calls the mistrial unjust. David? Alex Perez tonight. Alex, thank you.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.