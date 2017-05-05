Transcript for Powerful storms barrel through the nation's largest city

Powerful storms slamming the east tornadoes major floods and now flights canceled coast to coast as we come on the air tonight. A number of confirmed tornadoes and high winds destroying this store in Garden City Georgia further north cars plowing through this flooded road in New Jersey. And here in the New York City area tonight driver suddenly trapped in fast rising waters meteorologist rob Marciano leading us all. Tonight the powerful storm now barreling through the northeast. Streets looking like lakes and rivers across the New York metro heavy equipment helping this group of stranded workers get to dry land. Firefighters heaven help others get out of their Clark's one of Manhattan's main arteries partially shut down subway platforms flood this decade. And parking garage is unable to extricate all that water there are five hour delays at JFK getting around by air not an easier. In the south of funnel cloud spotted at the Atlanta airport and a likely tornado doing damage near Savannah. Dangerous driving in North Carolina. Watch this car crash into a fallen tree in a tornado outside Raleigh sending a tree crashing into Phyllis Stark's home. I feel we in coming through my house about spring. Trees in the house. Slamming right into the room her grandson sleeps. Dangerous weather moving through late today let's get right to rob Marciano live along New York City is a westside highway tonight. Bob what's the track. While the storm has not lost much pointed to hit the East Coast still directs the lead many across eastern Massachusetts. Flood warnings up for. Providence and Boston a watches remain up looks like through tomorrow morning this low is very slow to move so ram more rain we'll rotate through. They'll hang around tomorrow as well sold more cool showers and snow showers and wealth a lot of cold air sinking and that's gonna set about blocking pattern. Or cool unsettled weather looks like right into next week. David rob Marciano leading us off tonight thank you run.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.