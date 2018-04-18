Transcript for Former President George W. Bush speaks on the passing of his mother

Tonight, we have new rt O who plans to attend theeral for former first lady Barbara bushs weekend. Known to her family as the beloved enforcer. R straight-talking, down to rth styleendeared H all. There's word coming in tonig ormer presidents and former first ladies, revealing their affection for Barbara Bush. She sure the laugh. ABC's Dan harri is in Houston again night. Rerter: American flags half staff todn orders from president trump in honor of former first lady Barbara bu. Today, we heard from her son, Jeb Bush. I'm sblsed to be her son. She taught us to serve others, E taught us to be civil. Shugove your mily with ur heart and soul Reporter: We also heard from brother, George W. The former president,elling the fox business channel that his moth humor wasn splay during their last visit. She and I were stiledling each other. And doctor came in, she turned T doctond said, "You want too why George W. Is the way he is?" And the doctor looked somewhat surpd and she id, "Becau I drank and smoked when I was pregnant with him." Reporter: Ae spo of mother's spiritual S had greatth. She truly believes that she is, there's an rlife, that she'll be wonderfully received in the arms of a loving god, and therefeid not fear death. As a rt of her sl being comforted he deathbed, my soul is comforted. Reporteonight predent ump remembinmrs. Bush as "An advocate of the American family."the obamasalling herife "An example of the humility and spit. Anthclintons saying rb "S fierce a feisty in support of hamily anfriends, H country a her causes. She Ed us what honest, vibrant, full life looks like." We're also now learn that in Barbara Bush's final hours, her and, the former president George h.w.bush, right there, holding her hand and late today, he released a statemensae have faith she is inn and know life will go on as she would have And harrisack with us tonight. We know th final is on saturdand whatreou learningight about T current first family and former first families who pn to be in attendance? Reporter: The current first , Melania trump, will be in attece, and bh the Obamas and the Clintons will be there, as well. Dan, you've learned somet really V personalbout Barbara Bush, about where she'll be buried? Reporter: That's right. After the funeral onsatu, she will be buried at there H.W. Bush presidentiallibrar ne to her daughter,robi who died at age 3 from leukemia.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.