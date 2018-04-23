Former President George H.W. Bush hospitalized

He has contracted an infection that spread to his blood, according to his office.
0:19 | 04/23/18

From Houston tonight there is late word coming in that former president George H. W. Bush has now been hospitalized with an infection that has spread to his blood. Of course comes just two days after the funeral for his wife of 73 years former First Lady Barbara Bush. Mr. Bush was joined on Saturday by the obamas the clintons along with corn First Lady life triumph.

