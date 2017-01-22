Transcript for President Trump Has a Busy Second Day on the Job

Next tonight to politics in a busy second day in office for president trump. Late today trump affectionately greeting FBI director James Colby at a bed thinking law enforcement for a safe inauguration. Earlier trump on hand as his top aides were sworn in. It's what one of those eight said about the controversy over the inauguration crowd size that's igniting backlash from critics ABC's Mary Bruce is at the White House. Tonight president prompt with high praise for FBI director James coney. Become more famous than me a pat on the back for the man who became a public face of the investigations into Hillary Clinton made. Prompt today's swearing in his news staff at the White House. We are going to. And do some great things over the next eight years. And he's been speaking with foreign leaders including Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu but the White House has other first order of business has been to double down on a familiar site. Well I have a running war with the media. On Saturday speaking at the CIA before the memorial wall of falling heroes trump falsely accused the media of inventing his feud with the intelligence community. And I just want to let you know the reason you number one step. Is exactly the this exactly then taking issue with coverage of the crowds at his inaugural address. It looked honestly look like a million and have people whatever it was it was but it went all the way back to the Washington monument. And I turned her mind and body steak I can just. I think children empty field. Had simply drew 250000. People. Not accepted. What is alive so we caught them and we caught them in a beauty and I think they're gonna pay papers. Hours later in his first appearance at the podium white house Press Secretary Sean Spicer ripped into the press corps for what he called false reporting. And refused to take questions this was the largest audience to ever witness an inauguration. Puree. Both in person and around the globe but the proof is in the pictures this is the crowd as Obama gave his first inaugural address. And this is the crowd on Friday as trump delivered his remarks. Both photos taken from the Washington monument. According to the Nielsen ratings thirty point six million people tuned into watch trump take the oath of office. That is more than four years ago but fewer viewers than in 2009. When 37 point eight million watched Obama. Today the White House defended their denial of the fact. We saw crowds as far as the eye can see when you're saying it's a falsehood and they're giving Sean Spicer a Press Secretary. Gave. Alternative facts to that look alternative facts are not facts. They're falsehoods and. Tomorrow's senate action is expected on two of his nominees congressman Mike Pompeo for CIA director and Rex Tillerson for secretary of state. Tillerson today getting the backing of Senator John McCain despite his concerns about how Tillerson it will deal with Russia. Listeners who use of this wasn't an easy call. But I also believe that when measured when there's doubt the president the incoming president gets the benefit of the doubt. McCain saying he has the utmost confidence in trumps national security team but what about the man in charge yet utmost confidence in president trump. I do not know what this Georgia I do not know because he is safe made so many comments that are contradictory. A stunning statement from one of the most respected Republicans in congress Mary Bruce joins us live now from the White House and Mary for months troll promised releases taxes. After his audit was complete. But today a definitive statement about whether that liver happen. Tom the word is an ad it's a note the White House will not be releasing Trump's tax returns they say this issue with litigated through the election and it people clearly didn't care because they voted for trump anyway. Tom every bruise from the White House tonight Mary thank you.

