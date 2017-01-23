Transcript for President Trump Makes Progress Assembling His Team

We turn to a major development involving the white house. One of the president's most controversial choices, secretary of state nominee, Rex tillerson clearing an important hurdled tonight. After a Republican senator bho led the way with questioning, now saying he'll support tillerson. Mary Bruce tonight face to face with senator Rubio, and asking him what convinced him. Reporter: Tonight, one of president trump's most controversial nominees now headed for confirmation. Secretary of state nominee Rex tillerson, former CEO of Exxon, grilled by trump's former rival, senator Marco Rubio, over his close ties to Russian president Vladimir Putin. Is Vladimir Putin a war criminal? I would not use that term. Do you believe that Vladimir Putin and his cronies are responsible for ordering the murder of countless dissidents, journalists, and political opponents? I do not have sufficient information to make that claim. None of this is classified, Mr. Tillerson. These people are dead. Reporter: Rubio said he was disappointed, refusing to say how he would vote, but tonight -- What convinced you? Reporter: He's on board. I concluded it would not be good for our country to unnecessarily delay or create unwarranted political controversy over this particular nomination. Reporter: Two other Republican holdouts -- senators John McCain and Lindsey graham have come around too. The senate expected to vote on Rex tillerson as soon as next week, but as we're saying, these hears have been very slow. Reporter: Four days into the trump administration, and just two cabinet nominees have been confirmed. The senate is voting on a third tonight. Mike Pompeo for CIA director, but David, Obama many 13 by the end of to his first week, and trump is likely to fall short of that. Mary, thank you. As trump gets down to business, he is facing a new

