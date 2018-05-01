Transcript for President Trump says Michael Wolff's 'Fire and Fury' is 'full of lies'

New fallout open the book about the white house. The publisher rushed it to bookstores today. Steve Bannon turning on the president and his family. President trump is tweeting about Bannon nicknaming him sloppy Steve. The president is going after the author and the author saying he spoke to multiple members of the president's inner circle. He says they told him the president is like a child, does not read or listen. Here's Cecelia Vega tonight. Reporter: President trump headed to camp David for the weekend. As for questions, he wasn't having it. We're making America great again. Thank you very much. Reporter: The new book taking his white house and it seems all of Washington by storm. At bookstores, long lines, within hours empty shelves. The president now lashing out at author Michael Wolff and former chief strategist chief Bannon, a key voice quoted disparaging the president and his faemg. The president tweeting the book is full of lies and sources that don't exist. Look at this guy's past and watch what happens to him and sloppy Steve. Wolff stands by every word and tells NBC news the president's inner circle thinks he is unfit for office. They all say he is like a child and what they mean is that he has a need for immediate gratification. It's all about him. They say he's a moron, an idiot. Let's remember this man does not read, does not listen. Reporter: Wolff paints a portrait of a mentally unstable man saying he repeats the same stories every three minutes and recently at mar-a-lago failed to recognize life-long friends. I will quote Steve Bannon. He's lost it. Reporter: These incidents not confirmed by ABC news. But the white house now forced to answer questions about the president's mental stability. It's disgraceful and laughable. If he was unfit, he probably wouldn't be sitting there. This is an incredibly strong and good leader. Reporter: Their strategy, to disparage Wolff as someone who had limited sources and limited access. The president tweeting today I never spoke to him for book, but Wolff says whether or not the president realized it was for the book, they did spend about three hours together during the campaign and in the white house. Let's get to Cecelia Vega from the white house. President trump was hoping to start the new year boosted by victory on the tax cuts but this book is dominating the white house's agenda. Reporter: There is definitely a sense of outrage and frustration about that. But this is a west wing used to dealing with crisis. As one firm said people expect us to be running around with our hair on fire but hard to do that when it's already been burned off. Cecilia, thank you. Next to new reporting on the Russia investigation.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.