Transcript for Price differences between shopping in stores and on the internet

Next tonight, your money, and this question. Is Walmart charges more online for some of the same items that are cheaper in the store, and are they the only ones? Here's linsey Davis. Reporter: The retail giant with the motto of every day low prices, is now boosting the prices of some items online in an attempt to increase traffic inside actual brick and mortar stores. Walmart's explanation? It simply costs less to sell some items in stores. And Walmart is not alone. Membership stores like Costco already reportedly charge 5% more been online purchases, to encourage people to shop in their stores. It's cheaper to ship in bulk to a store than it is to ship to an individual home. Reporter: A quick price check on Walmart's website shows some of the disparities between online versus in store prices. 95 cents more for a four-pack of Campbell's chicken noodle soup. A dollar more for lysol disinfecting wipes. And more than a dollar more for this tube of toothpaste. According to Walmart, 90% of Americans live within ten miles of a wall smart store, and once inside, Walmart's hope is, you'll buy more and spend more. David? Linsey, thank you. When we come back tonight,

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.