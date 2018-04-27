Prince William and Duchess Kate release name of new baby boy

More
His name is Louis Arthur Charles and he shares the name with several royal family members.
0:14 | 04/27/18

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Prince William and Duchess Kate release name of new baby boy
And the new prints has a name tonight Prince William duchess Kate named their newborn Louis Arthur Charles Britain's first prince Louis in more than a century. And that royal wedding approaching Prince Harry and Megan Markel and Robin and I will be there all morning long Saturday may nineteenth.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"id":54792828,"title":"Prince William and Duchess Kate release name of new baby boy","duration":"0:14","description":"His name is Louis Arthur Charles and he shares the name with several royal family members. ","url":"/WNT/video/prince-william-duchess-kate-release-baby-boy-54792828","section":"WNT","mediaType":"default"}
Yahoo!-ABC News Network
Privacy Policy Your CA Privacy Rights Children's Online Privacy Policy Interest-Based Ads Terms of Use Contact Us
© 2018 ABC News Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.