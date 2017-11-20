Transcript for Program empowers young girls across the country

Finally tonight here, America strong. And thousands proving that krozing the finish line is just the beginning. In Charlotte, North Carolina, this weekend, preparing for the big race. But it's not just any race. On your mark. Get set. Go! Reporter: And it wasn't just Charlotte. Washington, D.C. Girls across this country taking off. All running a 5k that's just more than three miles, for many, their first. Empowering young girls to lead the way. It's called girls on the run. Girls on the run! Reporter: For ten weeks, the young runners from ages 8 to 12 met with their volunteer coaches around the country. That's a really, really good idea. Reporter: From Columbus, Ohio, one coach echoing so many others with this message today. The girls cheer for each other. The important thing is, we all move forward. Congratulations! These girls are learning some of them that they're capable of doing more than they thought they could do. Reporter: And this race isn't about running. Every girl is number one in this race. We just want them to make forward progress and cross the finish line so they have that the feeling of empowerment. Reporter: From Dallas, this message to us at the finish line. Hi David! Reporter: To Chicago. Hi David from Chicago! Reporter: Slyvia in since gnatdy. David, I did it! Reporter: She did it, and so the runners in Baton Rouge. Hi David, we love girls on the run. Reporter: Nearly 20,000 girls in 25 cities taking off. We love those smiling faces. Thanks for watching here on a Monday night. I'm David Muir. I hope to see you right back here tomorrow. Until then, good night.

