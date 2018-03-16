Transcript for Prosecutors show jurors how Omar Mateen entered the Pulse nightclub

Next to chilling new video from the pulse nightclub shooting in Orlando. For the first time, we're seeing images inside the club as the terror attack unfolded. Gunman OMAR Mateen pledged allegiance to ISIS walking into the club with an assault rifle. The video released at trial as prosecutors try to prove his widow played a role in the attack. We want to warn you some of the video is disturbing. Here's ABC's lindszie Janis. Reporter: Tonight, prosecutors showing jurors how casually OMAR Mateen entered the pulse nightclub casing the venue for 11 minutes through that doorway a packed dancefloor. Mateen then leaving the club, moving his car to a closer spot before coming back in. This time with his assault rifle opening fire on that dancefloor. Then moving to another part of the club. Within six minutes, police entering through the lobby. Their guns drawn. As they see the full horror inside, officers yelling to the wounded to get out if they can. If you can walk -- shots fired. Reporter: Mateen holing up in the restrooms for the next three hours. Outside, S.W.A.T. Teams busting through an exterior wall. Shots fired. Shots fired. Reporter: Within moments, engaging Mateen in a gun battle killing him. But not before he took 49 lives. Tom, Salman denies knowing about her husband's plans and she pleads not guilty to providing support to a foreign terrorist organization, Tom. Linzie Janis tonight. Thank you.

