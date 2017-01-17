Transcript for Putin Accuses Obama Administration of Spreading False Rumors to Undermine Trump

The countdown is on tonight. Three days until the inauguration, and tonight, Putin in his own words here defending president-elect Donald Trump. Putin also denying that Russia collected compromising information on Donald Trump when he visited Moscow. It sounds like Putin got his talking points from the incoming administration. Reporter: Rush president Vladimir Putin took a shot at president Obama. Saying, quote, despite his convincing victory, the Obama sm administration is trying to undermine the legitimacy of the president-elect. After the leaked reports that Russia had been gathering personal information on trump, he said, they are quote, worse than prostitutes. He is accusing them of trying to demilegitimize him. He got his copy of the talking points. From who? I don't know. It sounds like what the incoming administration's team is saying. Reporter: Today, he said he is neutral on trump. Reporter: I don't know Mr. Trump. I have never met him, he said. I have no reason to attack him, criticize him or defend him. Donald Trump said he once met Putin, but recently, he said they have never met. I have no relationship with Putin. I don't think I have ever met him. Reporter: While trump has acknowledged the Russians hacked the democratic party -- I think it was Russia -- Reporter: He did it with a hedge. It could have been others Al also. Reporter: And the harsh words aimed at the U.S. Intelligence community. Saying he tried to undermine him with leaks. And I say that. And I say that. That's something that Nazi Germany would do and did do. Reporter: He went after John Brennan. Today, he fired back. Saying, quote, tell the CIA officers who are serving in harm's way right now and their families that are worried about them that they are kin to Nazi Germany. I tonight that repugnant. The white house answering your questions, calling them talking points. They weighed in on the escalated battle between the CIA director and the president of had elect. Reporter: They hit him hard over that for questioning his integrity. The press secretary said, frankly, I'm offended by it. Jon Karl with us. Thanks as always.

